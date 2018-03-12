Prelim Rescheduled

(Trial postponed)…18 Year old Karl Manaig was in Brawley Superior Court Friday.

The Imperial High School student is charged with making threats to commit a crime resulting in death on or about February 15. Manaig allegedly made the threats against students in two separate classrooms at Imperial High. At the preliminary hearing, the defense requested the proceedings be rescheduled to March 16, with a three-day leeway. After questioning the defendant, Superior Court Judge Poli Flores agreed to tentatively reschedule the preliminary hearing for March 16.