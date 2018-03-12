The President's Visit

(The President is coming)…Not to Imperial County.

But, he is coming to California. Despite the reported bad blood between the state and the President’s cabinet, the state will be happy to see him. President Trump is scheduled to arrive in California Tuesday. He is scheduled to tour the prototype Border Walls in San Diego County. This is expected to help him choose which one he wants to construct all along the US/Mexico Border. President Trump is also scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. Despite the publicized clashes between the President and the State over California’s decision to become a sanctuary state, Governor Brown has sent the President a letter asking that he extend his visit. He wants Trump to tour the Central Valley to see the state’s progress on construction of the proposed Bullet Train Railroad line. There has been no response to the invitation.