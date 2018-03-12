KXO Fair Winners

(And the winners are….)…The California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta wrapped its 10-day run Sunday.

Throughout the Fair KXO Radio signed up Fair-goers for a variety of prized. The winners were drawn randomly Monday morning. First drawn were the winners of the Family Packs from the Strike Zone. Each Pack with 2 hours of Bowling and 6 pairs of Rental Shoes. They went to Cristina Saiza from Holtville, Brad Jarvis from Imperial, Pearl Rosas from Brawley and Luz Hayde Noriega from Mexicali. The Free Tax Preparation from H7R Block with a $200 value went to Elizabeth Hernandez of Calexico. The Oakland Raiders Rug from Gordon’s Carpet One Floor and Home went to Joseph Salgado from Calexico. The 52-inch pizzas from McNeece Mart went to Tony Alcaraz and Devin Bendel from Niland. The Stereo Speakers from Desert View Auto Glass and Tint Shop went to Tony Montoya Jr. of Yuma. The Gift Basket from Bobby’s Territorial Harley Davidson in Yuma went to Martin Guzman from Calipatria. The Programmable Thermostats from R7K Air Conditioning went to Cam Preciado from Holtville, Joe Velez from Brawley, Ernie Quintero of El Centro, Espy Lopez Avila and Jessica Montgomery from Imperial, Ernie Adame and Anna Flores from Brawley, Martha Nava from Heber. Almarosa Gonzalez and Tony Ferrell from Holtville. And finally, the 4 burner Gas Grill from your local Allstate Agents Lucy Bermudez, Ubaldo Bermudez, Dora Plancarte and Julie Oliver went to Alfredo Campos 3rd from Calexico.