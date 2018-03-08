Local Representative Reacts

(The U.S. Attorney General says he is going to file a lawsuit against California)…The reason for the action is because California has declared itself as a Sanctuary State.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says California stands and will continue to stand with and for immigrants. He said the legislature has made many strides to pass legislation and move forward policies that will protect the rights and ensure the dignity of all residents. State Senator Ben Hueso said, as Chair of the Latino Legislative Caucus, he continues to support policies and programs that protect the interest of all Californians, including the Civil Rights of the immigrant community.