IID And CAISO Settle

The Imperial Irrigation District ( IID ) and the California Independent System Operator ( CAISO ) have reached a settlement that ends existing litigation between them.

IID General Manager Kevin Kelley said , " For IID , this has been about ensuring basic fairness , a level playing field and protecting our balancing authority and our ratepayers for the sustained benefit of the region." As part of the settlement , CAISO has agreed to upgrade one of IID's power lines ( S-Line ) that will allow more electricity to flow from the Imperial Valley to other markets. CAISO has also agreed to do more to help promote geothermal energy development in the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area , a priority for the district. Both parties also agreed to establish a local coordination working group to address important issues that may arise in the future. The IID says that as a result of the settlement , more climate-friendly energy from the districts service area can be delivered to the rest of California.