Students Leave Water

(Field Trip Wednesday)…Students from Los Angeles and San Francisco made the trip

They traveled to Jacumba. The purpose was to place gallons of water along the International Border Fence. The students said the water was to help illegal entrants who cross into the United States in that area can stay hydrated during their journey. The students said they felt the water would help save lives. The trip was organized and led by Border Angels, an activist group active in saving lives of those who enter the U.S. illegally.