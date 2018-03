Annual IVEDC Energy Summit

(11th Annual Imperial Valley Energy Summit)…The 3 day event starts March 21st.

It will be held at the Imperial Palms Hotel and Resort at Barbara Worth in Holtville. The event includes the opening reception on the 21st. Thursday will feature conferences, exhibitions and dinner. The final day will feature conferences and optional tours. For more information and to RSVP contact the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation.