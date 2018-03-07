Fair Tonight

(California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta)…The 2nd half of the 10-day run starts this afternoon.

Gates open at 4:00 pm. The featured attractions this evening at the Fair will be the Demolition Derby at the Grandstands, starting at 7:30 pm. At 8:30 there will be a tribute to George Strait and Kenny Chesney at the Rabobank Center Stage. Also tonight and throughout the Fair will be the School Art exhibit at the Lifestyle Building, imperial Valley Gem and Mineral Society in the Gems and Mineral Building, featuring gold panning, geode cutting, gem tree game, fossil cleaning and more. Doc’s Farm opens at 8:00 pm. The FFA Large Animal Round Robin starts at 6:00 pm in the Livestock Area. The Heritage 500 Race will begin at 6:00 at the Grandstands and much more.