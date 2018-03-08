The Fair Tonight

(It is Metalachi night at the Fair)…The unique band will take the stage at 8:30 tonight.

Metalachi is a Los Angeles based band that combines Mariachi music with heavy metal. They will be on the Rabobank Center stage. Pure Magic from Brawley starts the music off at 5:30 this evening on the Rabobank Center Stage. At 6:00 pm it is the 4-H Large Animal Round Robin in the Livestock area. Also at 6:00 the CUHS Latin Dance will be performing at the Plaza Patio. Gates open at the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta at 4:00 pm. The Fair closes at 10:00 tonight.