Support Groups

(Family Caregiver Support Groups)…They are hosted by the Area Agency on Aging.

The Triple A says caring for an older adult is a challenging and exhausting experience, not only physically but also emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging, says they realize the tremendous burdens and sacrifices of dementia caregivers. In an effort to lighten the strain, Family Caregiver Support Groups mare held every second Tuesday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the El Centro Adult Center at 385 South 1st Street and from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the El Centro DayOut ADHC at 757 West Main Street in El Centro For more information contact the Area Agency on Aging.