New Phase For Algea Biofuels Program

ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics Algae Biofuels Program have announced a new phase in their joint algae biofuel research program.

The project has an existing facility near Calipatria and , according to the County of Imperial , it is understood that a good portion of the ongoing research will be conducted here in Imperial County.

The new phase of research includes an outdoor field study that will grow naturally occurring algae in several contained ponds. It's believed the research will enable ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics to better understand fundamental engineering parameters that can not be easily duplicated in a laboratory. According to the program partners they have a goal of up to 10,000 barrels of biofuel production per day by 2025.