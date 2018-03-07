Investigation

(Calexico investigation)…It is underway in Calexico.

There has not been any arrests, as yet. The City Manager in Calexico David Dale has confirmed an internal investigation is underway. He said the investigation is to determine if any wrong doing, in fact, did occur. The city manager denied reports of an embezzlement of approximately $600,000. Calexico police say they stopped a Finance Department employee after work in Calexico last week. They say incriminating documents were found in his vehicle. That initiated the investigation.