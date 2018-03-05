DACA

(Today is March 5th)…The date President Trump strongly suggested the DACA Program would end

After that, the Supreme Court rejected a highly unusual request from the Trump Administration in a lawsuit over their attempt to end the program. That only added to the confusion. It turns out neither is correct. The Trump declaration does not end the Deffered Action For Childhood Arrivals program. And the Supreme Court decision does not extend it. The important dates for DACA recipients themselves are the dates are the ones on the work permits issued by the Government. The status of the program is still being negotiated by Congress and the Administration.