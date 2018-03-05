Heber Teen Arrested

(SENTRI Member busted)….It was reported at the Downtown Calexico Port of Entry.

Late last week an 18 year old male US Citizen drove a Chevy Yukon into the Port in the SENTRI lane. The Customs and Border Protection officer referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area. Officers used the port’s imaging system and a canine team to search the vehicle. CBP officers discovered 20 wrapped packages of methampheatmine inside the spare tire. The narcotics weighed 35 pounds with a street value estimated at $49,000. The driver, a resident of Heber, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigation agents for further processing. He was later transported to the Imperial county jail. The vehicle and narcotics were seized by CBP.