Supervisors Will Hold A Meeting After All

(Board of Supervisors to hold a special meeting)….It will be held Tuesday.

That is the Board’s regular meeting day. The meeting is special, because the Board had originally scheduled Tuesday as a dark day for the Supervisors. The Public portion of the meeting starts at 9:30 am. There are only two action items on the agenda. They will discuss and possibly take action on the In Home Supportive Services Program. For several weeks members of IHSSP have attended Board meetings to demand the Board intervene in the on-going labor negotiations and grant the workers a pay raise. The second item is a resolution of intention to initiate proceedings for the formation of a County sanitation district in the Niland Sanitation District Services Area. The Supervisors meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the administration Center on Main Street in El Centro.