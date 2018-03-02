Suspect Says He Was Occasionally Bullied

(Suspect blames bullying)….18 year old Karl Manaig has been arraigned on charges of making threats at Imperial High School.

The 18 year old allegedly said he wanted to kill students in two classrooms at the school. The investigation into those threats began February 15. Charges were flied on February 21. The suspect reportedly told investigators the focus of his threats were towards a student and his friends who occasionally bullied him. A search of Manaig’s home resulted in the discovery of 21 firearms, a sword, an knife and dozens of ammunition magazines.