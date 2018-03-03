Temporary Power Outage At the Fair

(The night the lights went out at the Fair)….But it was only temporary.

The California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta began Friday. Bill Gay, Public Relations with the Fair, said the 2-hour power outage affected 25 percent of the Fairgrounds. He said the Imperial Irrigation District had the power fully restored by 7:30 pm. Officials closed the Preble Building because of the outage and it remained closed throughout the evening. Gay said that building would reopen Saturday as will all the attractions. He said the Monster Truck event went on as planned, but started about a half hour late. He said Fair Officials appreciate IID’s rapid response and the patience of Friday night’s fair goers.