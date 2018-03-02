IV Food Bank

(Final Phase Of Food Bank Building Campaign)…. The Rotary Club of El Centro Presented the Imperial Valley Food Bank with a check for $7,000.

The check was presented as the non-profit kicks off its final push to raise the funds needed to construct a new centrally located food bank facility in Imperial to better serve the estimated 24 percent of local residents, many of them children, who are food insecure. The donation, which includes matching funds from a rotary district Grant, will pay for the purchase of automated equipment needed to shrink wrap pallets of stored food that will help increase the efficiency of the Food Bank operation. So far, the IV Food Bank has raised more than 87 percent of the $6 million needed for the new facility and to create an endowment fund to cover the cost of maintenance and project support. Anyone interested in supporting the effort should contact the Food Bank Executive Director Sara Griffen.