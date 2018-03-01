Annual Run at NAF

(Special run at NAF)…It will be held Saturday at the Naval Air Facility El Centro.

It starts at 8:00 am. Runners, walkers, joggers, bikers and little kids in carts and strollers will all participate as NAF hosts its annual 10K and Half Marathon. While participants race through the course, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron will be flying overhead as they put on the finishing touches on their air show performance routine. Onsite registration is possible for the event, which begins at Sunbeam Lake near Seeley. For more information call 760-339-2627.