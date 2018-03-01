Arrest and Seizure in Tecate

  • You are here:  
(Methamphetamine Seized)…It was reported at the Tecate Border Crossing

. Earlier this week CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2009 Dodge Journey. Discrepancies were noticed in the vehicle and it was referred to the secondary inspection area. During the inspection a canine detection dog alerted to the floor of the vehicle. After further inspection, officers found 50 wrapped packages of methamphetamine hidden inside a special compartment in the floor of the vehicle. The meth weighed 73 pounds with an estimated street value of around $240,000. The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Agents for further processing. The vehicle and narcotics were seized by the CBP officers.

 

