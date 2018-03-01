Fields of Dreams

(California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta)….It begins its ten-day run Friday.

There is still time to purchase pre-sale tickets, WOW Coupons and Family Value Packs. For the rest of the day, pre-sale tickets will be available at al Rabobank Branches, Goyals in Brawley, Sonic in El Centro and at the Fair Box Office in Imperial. Beginning Friday all tickets, WOW Coupons and Family Value Packs will be regular price. The theme of this year’s Fair is Fields of Dreams. Gates will open Friday and throughout the weekend from 12:00 noon until 10:00 pm. Monday through Friday next week the Fair hours will be from 4:00 pm until 10:00 pm. The final weekend of the Fair, the gate will open at 12:00 noon and close at 10:00 pm. The feature events throughout the Fair include the Monster Trucks Friday night. Freestyle Motocross on Saturday. A car show and Car Hopping contest on Sunday. High School Madness will be featured Monday. The Craft Beer Festival will be on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the Demolition Derby. Metalachi will perform Thursday. Bee Gees Gold will perform next Friday. California Lightening Sprints will be on Saturday March 10th. Throughout the ten day run of the Fair, Suzy Haner, Hypnotist will perform, as will Pacific Animal Productions, the Magic of Terry Godfrey, Balloonacy with Dennis Forel, and Stilt Circus.