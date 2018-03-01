Former Prison Guard Indicted

(Indictment against former prison guard)…The indictment was unsealed Wednesday.

It alleges 49-year-old Jose Dolores Salgado attempted to smuggle Methamphetamine and heroin into the Calipatria State Prison. The indictment says on January 3rd of this year Salgado, a 23-year veteran of the Calipatria Prison, possessed heroin and over a gram of methamphetamine that he intended to smuggle into the prison. It also alleges Salgado conspired with others for an unknown amount of time to distribute narcotics into the prison. Salgado resigned from the Corrections Department on January 5th. If convicted, the U.S. Attorney’s office in San Diego says he could receive a minimum prison sentence of 5 years, up to life if convicted of either count