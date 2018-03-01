Jackson's Legal Issues

(Jackson ruling pending)….A decision was extended Wednesday.

Jason Jackson entered a guilty plea to animal cruelty late last year. He is now trying to reverse the sentence issued in that plea. He does not want to serve the ten days in jail, and he does not want to get rid of his cat. Tuesday the 4th District Court of Appeals denied Jackson’s appeal to grant him a writ of mandate forcing the county Superior Court to allow Jackson to challenge the validity of the guilty plea. Wednesday he was back in Superior Court. The Judge said before he could rule on extending the stay of the jail sentence or remand Jackson to jail, he would need to determine whether Jackson was legally entitled to request his release on bail pending an appeal of a previous decision denying Jackson’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea.