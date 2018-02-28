Human Smuggling Attempts Stopped

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Sector Special Operations Detachment arrested three U.S. citizens and detained nine Mexican nationals in two separate incidents this week.
At about 6:30 p.m. Monday , five subjects illegally crossed the International Border west of the Buttercup Sand Dunes in Imperial County. They were seen getting into a vehicle being driven by a 33-year old man , a U.S. citizen. Agents stopped the vehicle and arrested all six. The driver was charged with human smuggling and the others , ranging in age from 16 to 27 , were charged with illegal entry into the United States.
At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday , four subjects illegally crossed into the United States in the same area. They were observed getting into a vehicle on the U.S. side of the border. Agents stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver , a U.S. citizen , and the four Mexican nationals who had snuck across the border.