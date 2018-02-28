Updates on Salton Sea

The public is encouraged to attend one of two special meetings. The Imperial Irrigation District, Imperial County, San Diego County Water Authority and the California Natural Resources Agency in two public meetings. The meetings are to allow the public to hear about recent developments related to Salton Sea Restoration. Topics include the state’s 10-year plan, the recently adopted Water Board Order and the QSA. The first public meeting will be held Thursday at Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. The second meeting will be March 7th in the Coachella City Council Chambers. Spanish translation will be available at both meetings.