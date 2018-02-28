2018 Edition of the Fair Starts Friday

(Ribbon Cutting Ceremony)…It will be held Friday at 12:00 noon.

It will be the official opening of this year’s California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta. The first day will be full of featured entertainment. At 1:00 in the afternoon it will be Seniors Entertaining Seniors at the Plaza Patio. At 7:00 pm the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour will perform in the Grandstand area. A separate ticket will be required. At 8:30 Friday Uptown Funk will pay tribute to Bruno Mars at the Rabobank Stage. The Suzy Haner Hypnosis Show will be at the Rabobank Center Stage and at the Palm Oasis Stage throughout the ten day run of the fair