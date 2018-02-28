Grants And Scholarships

(Scholarships)…Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says now is the time to apply.

In a statement issued by the Assemblyman, Garcia said California has always been dedicated to providing eligible students with the opportunity to afford higher education. He says the Cal Grant and the Middle Class Scholarships are two state programs to help California Families finance the future of their education. The deadline to apply for both programs is March 2nd, this Friday. Contact Assemblyman Garcia’s website for more information and assistance with an application.