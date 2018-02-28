Manaig Arraigned

(Imperial 18 year old arraigned)…Karl Manaig was in Court Monday.

The Arraignment was held in the Brawley Superior Court Building. The Imperial high School Student was charged with making threats to commit a crime resulting in death. Imperial Police and County Sheriff’s investigated the report of the threats on February 15th. It was alleged Manaig threatened to kill or cause bodily injury to students in two different classrooms. A preliminary examination was scheduled for Wednesday in the Brawley courtroom