211 Services

(Supervisors approve new agreement)…It is between the Imperial County Department of Social Services and Info Line of San Diego County.

It is also known as 211. The $100,000 agreement will provide information and services to improve the health and well-being to resident of Imperial County. In July 2000, the Federal Communications Commission reserved the 211 dialing code for community and referral services. The Imperial County 211 services will provide enrollment services and health navigation to callers with information and referrals to social services and community resources. The amount of the agreement was included in the Social Services budget for this fiscal year.