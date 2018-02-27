Cannabis Tax Vote

(Valley Voters will have something else to decide)….It is the lingering issue for some cannabis activities.
That issue is taxing permitted commercial activities. New taxes need to be approved by a vote of the people. Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors agreed to a resolution to place the issue on the June 5th ballot. The voters will be asked to approve an 8 percent excise tax on all retail sales of cannabis products for adult use and medicinal purposes from either dispensary or virtual fulfillment facility. Imposition of a 5 percent excise tax on gross receipts for manufacture of cannabis products. And a maximum $15 a square foot per year for cultivation operations, increasing to a maximum of $20 in 2020 and up to $25 in 2022. The new taxes would only apply in unincorporated areas of the County.