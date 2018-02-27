New Nursing Program

Normal 0

(New Nursing Leadership program)…It kicks off Thursday.

It is the San Diego State University/Imperial Valley Master of Science Nursing Leadership in Health Care Systems. Health Care agencies will be announcing their collaboration with SDSU to provide a nursing leadership degree in Imperial Valley starting in the Fall of 2018. It will officially be announced at the SDSU/IV Library West Wing Thursday morning. The individualized program focuses on preparing nurses for leadership positions at all levels of health care organizations with the specific aim to prepare visionary and innovative nurse leaders who can transform the future of health care in the Imperial Valley.