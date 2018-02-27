Help For Some Of Those Evicted Monday

(Supervisors adjust the Subsistence Payments Program)…It was requested as an Emergency item at the Board of Supervisors Meeting.

The Program is funded through a Community Development Block Grant. The County Supervisors approved and adopted guidelines for the program in 2017. Under the program, the Imperial County Community and Economic Development Department was able to provide short-term assistance to eligible low income individuals, families or households that reside in the unincorporated areas of the County and fall under one of two categories; low income persons or families on the verge of becoming homeless due to an eviction or natural disaster. The other category is low-income seniors, 62 years or older, and/or severely disabled adults at risk of getting essential utilities cut off. Community and Economic Development Manager Esperanza Colio Warren asked the Board Tuesday to adjust the Subsistence Payments Program to include all County residents and not just those in the unincorporated areas. The purpose is to use the funds to assist displaced residents who were evicted Monday from the Mayan Hotel. The Supervisors approved the change. Colio-Warren said she would be meeting with El Centro City officials to combine funds available and offer short-term assistance to some of the displaced evicted residents.