Burglary Suspect Arrested

El Centro Police officers arrested a 33-year old man on suspicion of burglary.

Apparently , shortly after midnight Tuesday morning , the man attempted to open the door of a truck in the parking lot of a local motel. The suspect was not aware that the truck's owner was sitting in the truck eating a meal. The suspect ran from the area and El Centro officers were able to catch him after a short foot pursuit behind the motel and along a ditch bank along Interstate 8. The suspect was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges including attempted burglary , resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.