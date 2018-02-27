Hotel-Style Room Service At Hospital

El Centro Regional Medical Center will begin offering hotel-style room service to their patients and guests.

Using technology from CBORD , El Centro Regional will be able to deliver fresh cooked meals to patient rooms in 45 minutes. ECRMC will ensure that all meal orders are compliant with each patients diet order , as prescribed by their doctor. Menus also account for any food allergies patients might have. Patients will call-in orders to a representative who will guide them through the ordering process and help them choose from alternative selections if needed.

According to ECRMC studies have shown that hotel-style room service increases patient food intake , leading to quicker recoveries and decreases the length of stay.