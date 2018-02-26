Two Teens Busted With Meth

Two teenaged bus passengers were arrested for smuggling narcotics on their bodies.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol , the two were passengers on a commercial bus that pulled into the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday. The bus was referred to secondary inspection and a agent noticed two female passengers who appeared very nervous. The agent also noticed that their clothing didn't seem to fit right. A canine team alerted to the two passengers and after a brief search a total of 20 cellophane wrapped packages were found taped to the midsections of the pair. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine with a total weight of nearly 8 and a half pounds and a street value estimated at more than $27,000. The two females , both 17-years old and U.S. citizens were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.