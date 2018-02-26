Fatal Collision In Yuma

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a Roll , Arizona woman.

The accident occurred at about 6:10 Monday morning on Highway 80 in Tacna. According to the YCSO , the initial investigation revealed that a small SUV was westbound on Highway 80 when the driver lost control , veered off the road , struck a dirt berm and rolled over at least two times. The driver of the SUV was identified as 47-year old Maria Yanez of Roll. She was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The accident remains under investigation.