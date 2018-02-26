City Shuts Down Hotel

The City of El Centro red tagged the Mayan Hotel Monday morning.

The action came after an inspection of the residential hotel uncovered numerous health and safety violations. The building , at 6th and State Streets , was deemed substandard due to issues such as faulty electrical and plumbing , fire extinguishers missing , no smoke alarms and a number of other issues. According to El Centro Code Enforcement Officer Anna Garcia , during an inspection last week water was seen coming out of a light fixture. Garcia said that the manager of the hotel walked out several days ago and there was no one running the building. This led to a number of squatters moving in and taking up residency. An estimated 22 people were displaced by the action. Imperial County Department of Social Services was on scene with a mobile office to help the residents. The Imperial County Chapter of the American Red Cross was on the scene with help also. Assisting in clearing the hotel were the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force , the El Centro Police Department and El Centro Fire Department , Imperial County Probation Department and Gold Cross Ambulance paramedics. Garcia said that the building is owned by Jack Rafiq of San Diego and that she and other City officials will be meeting with Rafiq Thursday to go over the violations.