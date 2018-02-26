Fatal Injury Off-Road collision

(Off-Road Collision)…One suffers fatal injuries.

The other suffered major injuries. The California Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Cezar Rosas and 22-year-old Tiffany Pimienta, both from Oceanside, were riding a Suzuki Quad in the open desert in the Superstition Mountains. At around 11:00 am Sunday, the two road the Quad up a sand hill, approaching a drop-off, at an unknown rate of speed. Rosas was driving the quad. The highway Patrol says for unknown reasons, the driver failed to reduce the speed of the quad in time to avoid the drop-off. The quad traveled out of control, causing the Suzuki to topple end over end. It is believed the quad landed on Rosas at the bottom of the drop. He suffered fatal injuries. The female passenger was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries. The CHP says both were wearing safety helmets at the time. The collision remains under investigation.