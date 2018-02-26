60 Year Old Suffers Fatal Injuries

(Fatal injury collision)…It occurred last week on westbound Interstate 8, east of Barbara Worth Road.

The California Highway Patrol says a 2004 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on I-8. A 2002 Nissan was traveling in the same direction, behind the Tacoma. For unknown reasons the Nissan went out of control and collided with the Tacoma. The collision caused the Toyota to overturn on the dirt shoulder. A passenger in the Tacoma, 60-year-old Roman Barron from Los Angeles, was ejected. He suffered fatal injuries. The CHP says the man was not wearing his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 60-year-old Alfredo Gaspar of Bell, the driver of the Tacoma, was transported to desert Regional Medical Center by REACH Air Ambulance. Two other passengers in the Tacoma were transported to El Centro Regional Medical center. The Driver of the Nissan, 21-year-old Emanuel Uribe from El Centro was not injured. The Highway Patrol says the collision remains under investigation.