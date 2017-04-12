Selections announced

(American Legion Post selects participants)…They will attend the California Boys State 2017.

Earlier this month the Boyce Aten American Legion Post #25 held its Annual Boys State Selection Committee meeting. At the meeting they selected their 2017 Boys State attendees. The selected delegates include Justin Denault of Imperial High School, David Hernandez of Central Union High School, and Mark Caro Landeros of Southwest High School. The alternates selected were Abraham Martinez of Imperial High School, Nathaniel Arroyave of Imperial High School and Joshua Bunda of Imperial high. The American Legion Boys State is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for US High School students. It is a participatory program in which students become part of the operation of local, county and state government. The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors a separate but similar program for young women called Girls State.