Public Hearing on proposed tower

(Cell phone tower issue not over, yet)….Clear talk wants to construct a 120-foot tower in Holtville.

The Holtville Planning Commission and the Holtville City Council have already approved the request. There is one more hurdle. The Airport Land Use Commission. They will hold a public hearing on April 19 to consider the proposed Clear talk Telecommunications Tower, a 120 foot monopole cell tower, to be located at Samaha Park, within the fenced in area. The Public Hearing will be held at 6:00 pm in the Board Chambers at the County Administration Center, 940 Main Street in El Centro.