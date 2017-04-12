Tom Nassif recognized

(Agriculturalist of the Year announced)….It was announced by the California State Fair.

The Agriculturalist of the Year is Tom Nassif, who has ties to the Imperial Valley. The announcement says Nassif took the leadership reins of the Western Growers Association in 2002. They say his broad and distinguished leadership experience, along with his background as a labor attorney for the agricultural industry, made him a natural choice to lead the fresh produce industry into a new era. Through coalition building and an aggressive approach addressing key issues confronting the industry. Nassif took Western Growers to a new level of prominence and influence. Nassif’s career is highlighted by his service in President Ronald Reagan’s administration in several capacities in the 1980’s.