Manaig Arraignment Set For Monday

(Imperial High School Student Charged)…The District Attorney’s office says charges have been filed against 18 year old Karl Manaig of Imperial.

The charges are in connection with threats made on or about February 15. Manaign was charged with 3 counts of making criminal threats in violation of the California Penal Code. According to investigative reports, Manaig threatened to kill or cause bodily injury to students in two different classrooms at Imperial high School. After receiving information from officials at the high school, the case was investigated by the Imperial Police Department with assistance from the Imperial Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is led by Homeland Security Investigations. The case was turned over to the D.A.’s office on February 21. Manaig posted bail and was released from jail. His arraignment is set for Monday, February 26th in the Brawley West Department of the Imperial County Superior Court.