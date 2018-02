Berman To Head DOT

(Governor appoints Berman)…Laurie Berman had served as Cal Trans Regional Director of Cal Trans.

She had served as the Director for Cal Trans District 11, which covers San Diego and Imperial County Region, until she left last fall. Berman has worked 35 years with Cal Trans. This week Governor Jerry Brown appointed her to serve as Director for the State Department of Transportation. She will replace Malcolm Dougherty who has announced he will be retiring from public service.