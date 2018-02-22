Polaris Acquires Glamis Beach Store

Polaris Industries , Inc. has acquired the Glamis Beach Store in partnership with the LeBlanc family.

The historic Glamis Beach Store located in Glamis , California , one of the most popular off-road riding areas in the United States. The 166-acres of land and buildings that make up the Glamis Beach Store have been operated by the LeBlanc family since 1979. According to Jeannie LeBlanc , " It only makes sense to partner with the leader in the off-road recreational community to carry on the traditions.." of Glamis. Bob Mack , senior vice president of Corporate Development and Strategy , Polaris , said " The LeBlanc family created the iconic establishment with in the dunes community and we are honored to carry that legacy forward , helping to preserve and protect all that is great about Glamis."

Polaris has partnered with the LeBlanc's in the past , utilizing the Glamis property to host Camp RZR for the last six years. The event serves as a kick off to the dunes riding season , a celebration of the riding culture and comradery that is created among riders. More that 20,000 attended Camp RZR in 2017 and the acquisition of the property will allow Polaris to expand the event.

Polaris says they expect to work with Jeanie LeBlanc , other local business owners , the dunes community and Imperial County officials to improve the services available in the Glamis riding area , while preserving the rich history and character of the property. Polaris acquired the property from the Estate of Beach Store founder Eugene LeBlanc.