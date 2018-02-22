Tax Credit

(Tax Season is underway)….The State is giving an all out push.

Starting with the Governor, who has signed a resolution pushing the California Earned Income Tax Credit. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia has now issued a statement. Garcia says the Cash-back credit is designed to put money in the pockets of low-income working families and individuals. He says to claim the credit taxpayers just need to file a state tax return. Garcia is inviting constituents in Imperial and Coachella Valleys to contact his offices for information on how they can qualify for the State Earned Income Tax Credit.