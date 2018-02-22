Tax Credit

Details

(Tax Season is underway)….The State is giving an all out push.

Starting with the Governor, who has signed a resolution pushing the California Earned Income Tax Credit. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia has now issued a statement. Garcia says the Cash-back credit is designed to put money in the pockets of low-income working families and individuals. He says to claim the credit taxpayers just need to file a state tax return. Garcia is inviting constituents in Imperial and Coachella Valleys to contact his offices  for information on how they can qualify for the State Earned Income Tax Credit.

 

AM Copiers
KXO Radio FM107.5