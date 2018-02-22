Energy Summit

(11th Annual Imperial Valley Energy Summit)…It is set for March 21 thru March 23.

The Summit will be held at Imperial Palms Hotel and resort in Holtville. Those planning to attend can take advantage of Early Bird Rates. The special rates, however, end Friday. The Energy Summit’s attract visitors from around the nation, as well as international visitors. The Summit includes conferences, round tables, tours, exhibits and more. All dealing with renewable energy possibilities in Imperial County. It is hosted by the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation. Event sponsors are the Imperial Irrigation District and the County of Imperial. For information contact the IVEDC.