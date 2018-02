New County Facility

(New Public Safety Facility)…Groundbreaking was held this week.

The new $3.8 million facility is being constructed in Winterhaven. The Co8unty Board of Supervisors awarded the contract to a Yuma Construction firm. The RFP had to be trimmed a couple times in order to attract bids the County could afford. The facility will house a new County Fire Substation and a new Sheriff’s Office substation. Construction is expected to be complete in October of this year.