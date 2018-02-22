Police Report On ECRMC Incidents

(ECPD reports on ECRMC incidents)….The first 9incident occurred Tuesday.

El Centro Police Department says officers responded to a report of threats made at El Centro Regional Medical Center. The threats were made by a patient that had been treated during the early morning hours. Officials say the subject was no longer on scene when officers arrived. Efforts to locate the individual who made the threats included assistance from law enforcement officers from neighboring jurisdictions. The efforts were unsuccessful. The second incident, Wednesday, was reported at 10:35 in the morning. Officials say the initial information, which proved false, indicated there was an active shooter at the location. Officers arrived at the scene and immediately determined there was no shooter and no immediate threat to the public. They say secondary information indicated the individual responsible for the threats Tuesday had been seen on hospital grounds. Hospital staff chose to divert visitors for a short period of time while officers searched the hospital property as a precautionary measure. Police say the subject was not located and at no time was there an immediate threat to the public. Police are continuing to look for the individual. Hospital officials described the original suspect as a male Caucasian with sandy blond hair.