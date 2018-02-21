Lock Downs at ECRMC

(Threats at El Centro Regional)…Tuesday the threats were received.

El Centro Regional Medical Center went into a lock-down, called police and installed extra security. Nothing was found Tuesday. Wednesday a man matching the composite drawing of the suspect was seen near the Hospital. Another lock-down was initiated and police were called. No one was allowed in or out of the hospital while police scoured the area. At just before noon Wednesday, it was felt the area was safe enough to reopen the facility. At last word two entrances were being used, the front entrance and at the emergency room. Hospital officials say the suspect has not been apprehended. He is described as an adult male, Caucasian, around five feet nine inches tall with sandy blond hair. The public is asked to contact police with any information surrounding the suspect..